The Cleveland Jewish News released the first part of its third episode of the podcast “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” June 27, which focuses on the investigation into the murder of Aliza Sherman.
The podcast is a multi-episode series about Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and Beachwood mother who was murdered in downtown Cleveland 10 years ago.
“Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” is available on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and RadioPublic, as well as at cjn.org/podcast.
For some, Sherman’s name is associated only with tragedy: a Beachwood nurse on the verge of a disputed divorce trial, stabbed 11 times and left for dead on the sidewalk. But the truth is more complicated – and more interesting, with theories abound regarding the identity of her killer. Police have never named a suspect, and only one person has ever been charged in connection to her death – but that charge wasn’t for murder.
In part 1 of a two-part episode focusing on the investigation, co-hosts Michael C. Butz and Sara Shookman revisit the scene of the crime, discuss the evidence available to authorities, detail the challenges the investigation presents and look at what role Aliza’s estranged husband might or might not have played.
The podcast was created in partnership with Jennifer Sherman, Aliza’s daughter and a lead advocate working to create change surrounding her mother’s case, who is serving as an executive producer with the CJN on the series. Butz and Shookman, hosts and reporters of the podcast, are both award-winning journalists.
Episodes are released on a tri-weekly basis on Tuesdays. To hear the podcast and subscribe, visit cjn.org/podcast or search for the Cleveland Jewish News or “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” on any of the aforementioned podcast platforms.
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/alizashermanfund.
The reward for information leading to Aliza Sherman’s killer stands at $100,000 – the largest reward in Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County history. Anyone with information regarding Sherman’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers at 25crime.com or 216-252-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.