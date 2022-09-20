For 43 years, Thomas Gathy was known as the co-owner of Heights Hardware on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights, which he owned alongside his youngest son, Andy Gathy.
He died Aug. 25, 2022, at age 84.
Described as a self-made, complex and generous individual by both of his sons, Andy and Greg, Gathy was born to a Jewish family on Jan. 25, 1938, in Hungary, a year before World War II started. To protect their family from religious persecution, his family converted to Protestantism soon after his birth, even though they still made sure to give him a bris.
While his family held onto some of their Jewish traditions in secret, he and his family were sent to a death camp in Hungary – one where, at age 6, Gathy was presumed dead and thrown in a pile of bodies in a courtyard. Crawling out of the hole, Gathy escaped from Hungary in 1956 by way of Austria, Italy and Columbia, arriving in Cleveland in 1964.
Marrying Edith Kadlub in 1968 and welcoming their sons, Greg in 1969 and Andy in 1975, Gathy purchased Heights Hardware in 1979 from Oscar Elton, another Hungarian. The shop opened in 1911.
“He had a hell of a life, full of great and difficult times,” Andy Gathy told the Cleveland Jewish News. “He was self-made and everything our family has is because of him. He was always there for us and a really kind guy. When my brother and I made mistakes, he didn’t go off on us. He always stood by us. He lived his life for more than himself.”
Gathy was also a dedicated soccer lover, coaching a group of boys to the 1986 USA Cup U-12 championship. He later founded the Cleveland F.C., a traveling soccer organization. He also served as vice president of the Lake Erie Youth Premier Soccer League. For his efforts, he was inducted into the Ohio Youth Soccer Association Hall of Fame.
Of their father’s Holocaust experiences, Greg Gathy told the CJN that while he didn’t speak much of the details, he believes that made him a “survivalist.” Even though their father wasn’t a practicing Jew due to his family’s conversion, Greg Gathy said they always had menorahs and Christmas trees around the house during the holidays and even asked his sons if they wanted to become bar mitzvahs when they came of age.
“He was a survivor in so many ways,” Greg Gathy said. “How can you even fathom those experiences? He suffered from it. He fought in his way and took every opportunity. He didn’t take crap from anyone.”
As co-owner of Heights Hardware, Andy Gathy said he comes to work every day and sits in his father’s chair.
“I come to work and I’m surrounded by him,” he said. “Everywhere I look, it’s all him. He taught me everything I needed to know. My dad left an impression on every single person to come through the door.”
Greg Gathy added, “To him, it was important for him to provide for his family and stand on his own two feet. In the end, he just wanted to provide every opportunity for us.”
Predeceased by his wife, Edith, and siblings, Vilmos Gati and Agi Gati, Thomas Gathy is survived by his sons, Gregory (Adrienne) and Andrew (Audrone); grandchildren, Aiden, Everett, Erika and Sofija; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Sept. 1 at DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home in Mayfield Heights.