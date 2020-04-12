The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, which launched an emergency relief fund in late March, anounced last week the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation will match donations dollar for dollar up to $50,000. All donations will stay local and allow the federation and its agencies to operate and respond to pleas for help from the community, according to a news release.
To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jewishyoungstown.org/relief or send a check to: YAJF Emergency Relief Fund, Attn: Lisa Long, FRD Director, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.