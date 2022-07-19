The swimming pool at Thornton Park in Shaker Heights will be closed through 9 a.m. July 22 for critical repairs to the pool liner, according to a news release.
The pool’s maintenance team noticed the pool liner was coming away from the wall of the lazy river area during the week of July 4. Although the timing is not ideal, the problem will get worse if the repairs are not made at this time Alexandria Nichols, the director of the Shaker Heights Recreation Department, said in the release.
The recreation department will contact swim lesson participants, the Shaker Sharks swim team and pool pass holders. Residents with questions should contact the Thornton Park front office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, at 216-491-1290.