A Cleveland man accused of retaliating against a judge and prosecutor reached a plea agreement Dec. 16 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Joseph W. Riffle, 49, who is serving a 19-month prison sentence on marijuana cultivation and firearm convictions, will serve an additional 30 days in Cuyahoga County Jail and then will be placed on supervised release for two years.
That supervision will include GPS monitoring, random drug testing and 100 hours of community service. Riffle, who is in Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, will also be required to obtain and maintain verifiable employment, the prosecutor said, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims. Riffle forfeited an AK-47 assault rifle and an M1911 pistol.
Riffle pleaded guilty to one count of retaliation, one count of attempted tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability. A second count of retaliation and a count of ethnic intimidation were dropped.
Judge John G. Haas also reserved a three-year prison sentence should Riffle violate the terms of his parole.
“The case law in our district often makes it difficult to sustain ethnic intimidation convictions on appeal,” said Ben McNair, Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor. “The case law in our district often makes it difficult to sustain ethnic intimidation convictions on appeal. This ensures the integrity of his conviction and alleviates the possibility of something being reversed later on appeal.”
The day after Riffle’s sentencing on the drugs and firearm convictions June 14, 2018, then-assistant prosecutor Joe (Yosef) Hochheiser listened to recordings of Riffle’s phone calls from jail.
Hochheiser, who wears a yarmulke, said Riffle made anti-Semitic remarks and death threats against both him and Judge Shannon M. Gallagher in a jailhouse call.
On Sept. 4, 2018, Riffle was indicted on two counts of retaliation. A trial date in September 2019 was set.
On Nov. 14, 2019, the grand jury handed up additional indictments: having weapons under disability, specifically a .45 handgun and an AK 47 7.62 mm rifle; tampering with evidence; and ethnic intimidation, described as “aggravated menacing, by reason of race, color, religion or natural origin.”
A search of Riffle’s daughter’s house turned up an old photograph depicting a group of people giving the Nazi salute in front of two Nazi flags with swastikas, McNair said.
In his jailhouse calls, Riffle referred to Hochheiser as “his lampshade prosecutor,” in reference to the Holocaust, McNair said. In addition, McNair said, Riffle made references to Hochheiser’s grandmother, specifically that if she had been killed in the Holocaust, Riffle “would not have had to deal with him.”
“He made some racist remarks about African Americans,” McNair said. “He commented on an individual who had some white supremacist tattoos who came into his pod. He recognized the tattoos as the 88s and the 14 words. The eighth letter in the alphabet is H. And so that’s a white supremacist, or I guess that’s a buzzword or common tattoo or number they display to identify each other.”
Eighty-eight refers to Heil Hitler. The 14 words have to do with “securing an existence for the white race,” McNair said.
Riffle’s lawyer, Jay F. Crook of Wickliffe, said Riffle “adamantly denies” he identified the tattoos of another prisoner. In addition, Crook said it was unclear whether the photo of Nazi flags included Riffle, partly because of the age of the photograph, which he said dated to the 1980s.
Crook said his client made the remarks in phone calls from jail, but that his first phone call was to his wife and that his remarks did not contain actual direct threats of harm.
“My client’s anger was out of feeling like the system had failed him,” he said. “The law is very clear that there’s a distinction in saying what you’d like to do or what you want to do versus an actual threat.”
Crook said Riffle was most concerned about being able to support his daughter, who has health issues.
At the Dec. 16 sentencing, Crook said his client apologized.
“I worked with the man for a year and a half now,” he said. “He was very much looking forward to his day (in) court and his ability to challenge the allegations. That being said, he does understand that what he said was absolutely inappropriate. He did apologize in court, acknowledged that he ran off at the mouth and he should not have, and that it was very inappropriate, awful things to say. He apologized to now Magistrate Hochheiser. He apologized to the judge.”
Riffle is not connected to any white supremacist group currently, Crook said.
“Has he ever been in the past? Not to my knowledge,” Crook said.
Crook, who is a former prosecutor in Lake County, questioned the timing of a search warrant, two weeks prior to trial on retaliation charges, which had been initially scheduled in September. He said he was also surprised to receive a phone call on Dec. 13 from a prosecutor who told him the ethnic intimidation charge was being dropped.
Crook said Judge John G. Haas balanced providing protections with his client’s “total history,” which he said did not include violent felonies.
Crook said he does not anticipate an appeal.
Hochheiser and Gallagher both gave victim impact statements at sentencing.
Hochheiser said he respected the process in a Dec. 16 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“They are two outstanding professionals who handled this case with respect and dignity. While I personally feel Mr. Riffle deserves prison, I respect the process and the men and women who fight for justice every day.”