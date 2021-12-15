Students at Cleveland Heights High School and Monticello Middle School were both in remote learning Dec. 15 following threats on social media.
Cleveland Heights High School students were holding virtual classes all week following a threat that was identified Dec. 13, Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 15.
“We’re investigating,” she said. “I can’t really discuss the specifics.”
Superintendent Liz Kirby notified parents of high school students by email Dec. 13 that the high school was in level 2 lockdown Dec. 13 after “we were made aware of a social media post indicating a threat to Heights High School students and staff.”
Kirby’s second email Dec. 13 said bagged lunches would be delivered to classrooms and instructed parents on pickup during a staggered dismissal.
Two emails that day from Principal Alisa Lawson-McKinnie, said learning would take place remotely Dec. 14 “out of an abundance of caution.” High school sports and after-school activities were canceled. Students were to pick up lunches in the school’s main entrance foyer.
“We will reevaluate the situation tomorrow and will update you with the learning plan for Wednesday, December 15,” Lawson-McKinnie wrote in the second Dec. 13 email. “I cannot stress enough the serious consequences that can come from such social media posts, regardless of the creator’s true intent. Threats like this are always taken extremely seriously by not only school officials, but law enforcement as well.”
In series of Dec. 14 emails, Lawson McKinnie announced that classes would take place remotely for the rest of the week.
“At this time, law enforcement are continuing to investigate the situation and have advised us to continue with remote instruction for students at Heights High School,” she wrote. “Because we are uncertain at this moment when the investigation will conclude, and we want to allow our families and staff enough time to plan the rest of their week, Heights High School will remain on remote instruction for the rest of the week.”
In addition, “Mid-term exams will occur when we return from winter break. Sports will continue as normally scheduled this week, using our safety protocols for games and competitions,” wrote Lawson-McKinnie, adding students could retrieve items from their lockers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 through Dec. 17 and “security will be on hand to assist students as they retrieve their materials.
“We know that this has been an incredibly challenging time as we have worked together to manage these safety threats. We will keep you informed as we move forward.”
On Dec. 15, a social media post indicated “a potential threat to Monticello Middle School,” according to Monticello Principal Jeffrey Johnston.
“Out of an abundance of caution, today (December 15) will be a remote learning day for all Monticello Middle School students,” Johnston’s Dec. 15 email to staff and families read. “All after-school sports and activities are canceled for today.”
Teachers, paraprofessionals and administrative assistants were allowed to work remotely or in the building at Monticello. Operational staff and security monitors were expected to work their normal shifts.
“Cleveland Heights Police will be present at the school today,” Johnston wrote. “They have begun investigating the situation and will continue to do so. We will keep you informed of next steps later today. Thank you for your cooperation.”
A Dec. 15 email sent by Johnston said school at Monticello would resume in person Dec. 16.
"Cleveland Heights Police worked today to investigate the source, and have concluded that the post originated out of state and was directed at a school in New York called Monticello Middle School," Johnston wrote. "The police department there has identified the person who made the threat, and Cleveland Heights Police have concluded that the threat was not made toward our Monticello Middle School. Therefore, school will resume fully in person tomorrow, December 16."
He concluded the email, "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through this situation today. I appreciate the support and diligent action from law enforcement as well. I look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow and having a strong final two days before winter break."
Cleveland Heights High School was the target of a threat on social media that was posted Dec. 4 and led to a level 2 lockdown at the school Dec. 6.
A 16-year-old student was identified as the source of the threat Dec. 7 and was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.
This is a developing story.