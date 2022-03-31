Montefiore has offered settlements to three family members of residents who died following an alleged COVID-19 testing falsification in 2020 at the Beachwood nursing home involving two former nursing supervisors and the former administrator.
The cases were filed on behalf of residents who contracted COVID-19 at Montefiore prior to Oct. 13, 2020, the date of the alleged incident, which was self-reported to federal and state regulatory agencies.
Family members of the three residents are to receive individual awards of $90,000, $80,000 and $75,000 each.
Kathleen A. Markowitz died of COVID-19 following the alleged falsification, according to a legal filing at the probate division of the Lake County Court of Common Pleas. She left her husband, Kenneth Markowitz of Willowick, and a son, Seth Markowitz.
The family sought personal injury lawyer Dale Friedland of Spitz & Lipman LLC of Cleveland to investigate and pursue a wrongful death case, according to Kevin S. Lipman, also of Spitz & Lipman LLC.
“The case was complicated by both the difficulty in establishing causality and the passing of Ohio House Bill 606, which gave civil immunity to health care providers for lawsuits arising from exposure, transmission or contraction of COVID-19, or any mutation of the virus, so long as they were not showing reckless, intentional or willful misconduct,” Lipman wrote in a legal filing. “Considering these factors, personal injury counsel believes the pending offer of $80,000 is a proper amount to settle the claim and requests the court approve the same.”
Judge Mark J. Bartolotta approved the settlement March 1.
Markowitz will receive $48,368 of the settlement after attorneys’ fees, court costs and other expenses are paid.
Cuyahoga County Probate Magistrate Mary McGraw Haas will hold a hearing April 22 to determine whether to approve a $90,000 settlement in the death of Ronna Beth (Delson) Leubitz in the case brought by her daughter Kayla Leubitz of Parma. If approved, she will receive $58,750 of the total with the rest of the settlement going to attorneys’ fees, court costs and other expenses.
“I wish I could tell you something, but we entered into a confidentiality agreement with Montefiore,” Friedland told the Cleveland Jewish News March 24. Lipman also said he had no comment regarding both cases.
Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing for Menorah Park, said in a March 30 email to the CJN that Montefiore would have no comment.
James F. Mockabee died Oct. 22, 2020, from COVID-19, according to a lawsuit filed by his wife, Marsha Mockabee. She was the first to sue on Dec. 15, 2020, a day before Ohio’s COVID-19 immunity law went into effect. A dozen similar lawsuits were filed later.
Mockabee was offered $75,000 by Montefiore and would receive $41,405 with the rest being used to pay legal fees and other expenses, such as legal filings.
Mockabee’s lawyers, John Colan and Thomas Robenalt of the Robenalt Law Firm of Westlake, requested a contingency of additional attorney’s fees of 40% based on the difficulty of the case. Russo granted that contingency and denied a motion to seal the details of the settlement.
Judge Anthony J. Russo of the Probate Court of Cuyahoga County approved the settlement March 21.
“We have no comment,” Colan wrote the CJN in a March 23 email.
Mockabee’s lawsuit was settled Nov. 15, 2021 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. She had named as defendants Montefiore, the Montefiore Foundation, the Montefiore Home, the Montefiore Housing Corporation, Menorah Park Foundation and Ariel Hyman, who was Montefiore’s administrator at the time of the alleged testing falsification.
All of the defendants except Hyman were represented by Brett C. Perry and Brian F. Lange of Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. L.P.A. of Cleveland.
Hyman’s lawyers in this case were Lange, Karen L. Clouse of Columbus and Matthew D. Gurbach of Cleveland, both of Bricker & Eckler LLP.
“Mr. Hyman is unable to comment at this time due to pending litigation,” Gurbach wrote the CJN in a March 24 email.
Hyman was terminated Oct. 29, 2020, along with Montefiore’s top two nurses, Tina King, who had been director of nursing, and Marie Gelle, who had been assistant director of nursing.
Separate from the civil litigation, the Ohio Attorney General’s office is conducting a criminal investigation of the incident. Gelle, Hyman and King are targets of that investigation, according to each of their lawyers.