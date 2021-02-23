Woodmere Village Council President Jennifer Mitchell Earley and councilwomen Lisa A. Brockwell and Glenda Todd Miller were recalled in a special election Feb. 23.
According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections:
• Earley was removed by a vote of 93 to 80 (53.76% to 46.24%)
• Brockwell was removed by a vote of 90 to 83 vote (52.02% to 47.98%)
• Miller was removed by a vote of 89 to 85 (51.15% to 48.85%)
The other village council member up for recall was Craig D. Wade. He retained his council seat in an 87-85 vote (50.58% to 49.42%).
Each of the four up-for-recall council members have served the village for up to two decades.
Of the village’s 489 registered voters, 174 ballots have been counted in the recall election. Forty-five residents requested mail-in ballots, and as of Feb. 23, 32 ballots had been received and counted, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Residents had until Feb. 22 to mail in their ballots to be received at the board of elections by March 5.
The special election was the result of a newly formed residents’ group, Woodmere Project, formed and led by attorney Rachel A. Kabb-Effron. She told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Nov. 18, 2020 interview that Earley, Brockwell, Miller and Wade are responsible for the village’s lack of a sidewalk on Brainard Road and an up-to-date website. She also said she believes the four council members have pitted old and new residents against each other.
Woodmere Project members submitted signed petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for a Jan. 19 special election to recall the four council members, but on Dec. 7, 2020, the board of elections discovered the submitted petitions did not meet the minimum number of required signatures that are needed for an election. The Jan. 19 election was then canceled due to insufficient petitions.
Woodmere Project corrected its error and submitted proper petitions to the board of elections. Village Council unanimously passed the motion during a rescheduled council meeting Jan. 13 to set the recall election date as Feb. 23.
The special election cost Woodmere $2,500, Earley told the CJN Dec. 7, 2020.
This story will be updated.