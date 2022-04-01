Thrive Peer Recovery Services in Solon was chosen to develop and manage a statewide call center expected to launch in June for Ohio’s behavioral health system of crisis response for children, youth, adults under the age of 21 and their families.
As a result of the contract with the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services, Thrive will receive nearly $800,000: $121,017 for 2022 and $678,012 for 2023, according to a news release.
The state released a request for proposals in January seeking an Ohio-based company to develop and manage the new statewide call center. The call center is not intended to take the place of local care lines, hot lines, or warm lines, according to the news release. Instead, it will be an “essential supplement” to those lines, ready to address active crisis needs and deploy immediate services specifically to youth, young adults, (newborn to age 20) and their families, the release stated.
Thrive has been providing care since 2017 and has experience in operating hot lines and warm lines.
The contract is to provide a call center for Ohio’s Mobile Response Stabilization Services, which are transitioning from a regional, federal grant funded initiative to statewide implementation. Over half the state is positioned to provide this service by July.
Ohio Mobile Response Stabilization Services will be reimbursable through Medicaid, according to the release. With such funding and a statewide promotion of the service, the mobile response stabilization services network will expand statewide and utilization will “increase exponentially,” the release said.
