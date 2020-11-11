In 1931, at a time when businesses all around him found their end in the Great Depression, 26-year-old Alvin Schreibman found his business’ beginning. Alvin Schreibman, a manager at a downtown Cleveland jewelry store who had been blessed with his Polish immigrant father’s gift of watch repair and jewelry making, opened a jewelry store on East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Cleveland.
Today, Alson Jewelers – renamed in 1964 to combine “Alvin” and “son” after his two sons and daughter joined the business – continues to sparkle, as the store, now in Woodmere, celebrated the start of its fourth family generation and 89 years of success.
Alson’s third-generation owners, brothers Chad and David Schreibman, welcomed Chad’s son, Jesse, into the business in September as a sales consultant.
“It was always something I wanted to do,” said Jesse Schreibman, 27, a resident of Pepper Pike and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “After school, I worked in the insurance business in Chicago and thought that I wanted to do something else other than focus on the jewelry business, but I quickly found out that jewelry and watches were my passion – that’s sort of where I wanted to go in my career. Now I’m here, and it’s been great so far.”
Jesse received his graduate gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America in New York City in 2018. Following his graduation, he worked for a diamond wholesaler and a high-end retail watch boutique, both in New York City.
All three men grew up in the store, cleaning the cases, taking out the trash, gift wrapping items and eventually making sales as they got older – Jesse under his father and uncle, and Chad and David under their father, Richard, uncle Larry and aunt Marcia.
Similar to Jesse, both Chad and David weren’t forced to enter the family business and found Alson something they “gravitated to,” Chad Schreibman said.
“Statistics don’t favor a business going for generations,” said David Schreibman, 54, a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. “We’re very proud of it, my grandfather would be extremely proud, as would our dad to see Jesse in the business as the fourth generation.”
To help grow the business, Chad and David moved Alson from its more than 40-year location at East 26th Street and St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland to its current location on Cleveland’s east side at 28149 Chagrin Blvd.
Chad Schreibman stressed that while the store commemorates almost 90 years of family, it couldn’t have been done without generations of customers.
“Generations of families have been doing business with us for the 89 years, let alone us being in the family business for 89 years,” said Chad Schreibman, 51, a resident of Pepper Pike and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. “I’ve been in the business now 28 years, and people that I sold engagement rings to now have children; they’re bringing their children in. Jewelry is such an emotional kind of purchase, and you’re involved in so many people’s lives.”
The brothers attribute the store’s success to being open with one another, crafting viable business plans to address future goals, taking care of clients and employees, and being good partners.
“Having that kind of relationship with a sibling in the business, and hopefully, with a son in the business, we can continue having that level of openness and sharing of information,” Chad Schreibman said. “We’re all here for the same goal, and that’s just to be prosperous, grow the business and to provide for our families and our employees’ families.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed the store from March to May, Chad and David questioned what would happen to Alson upon reopening. With entrepreneurial luck remaining from their grandfather, Alvin Schreibman, the store saw and continues to see the opposite of economic woe experienced by businesses nationally.
“Since we’ve reopened in May, we’ve been extremely busy – busier than normal – which we wouldn’t have expected initially,” David Schreibman said. “Even though there is a pandemic going on, most people are not traveling. People are still here in Cleveland; they still have occasions that they missed celebrating in perhaps March, April or May; they still have occasions every day that they want to buy a gift for and celebrate.”
David Schreibman said that the store is following safety protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
When it comes to Alson Jewelers’ future, it’s bright. The third generation said they’re nowhere near retiring, so Jesse will have plenty of time to learn from his dad and uncle.
“Hopefully, there’ll be another one or two kids from Jesse’s generation that want to join the business one day,” David Schreibman said. “We just want to continue doing what we’re doing in growing our business, whether that means opening up another location or not. We’ve always talked about it, but that’s not necessarily how we want to grow the business right now.”
To celebrate 89 years, Alson is bringing in a new collection of jewelry as well as merchandise and designs from its finest designers from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21. Customers who make a purchase during the week are entered to win a free Rolex watch.