Tibor Rosenberg is back behind the counter at Tibor’s Kosher Meats.
The former owner said he is helping out manager Igor Spira run the business, which is owned by brothers Ilan Senders and Eyton Senders, as well as other members of the Senders family.
“Since the Senders are not here... I do whatever the customer (wants) me to do,” Rosenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News March 15.
“Igor’s managing the shop,” Rosenberg said. “I’m just helping out Igor.”
In September 2019, Rosenberg sold the business he owned for 30 years to Ilan Senders, Senders told the Cleveland Jewish News at the time.
In September 2020, both the store and houses associated with the Senders family were the subject of a federal raid.
An ongoing criminal investigation by the federal major crimes task force is targeting Eyton Senders and Justin Balay of Los Angeles, who operate a marijuana vape manufacturing operation in California, according to U.S. Assistant Attorney Henry F. DeBaggis.
Five homes in Moreland Hills, Shaker Heights, South Euclid and Los Angeles, as well as a vacant lot on South Green Road in South Euclid are being sold by the U.S. Marshals Service as part of a separate but related civil forfeiture case.