Tibor Rosenberg is back behind the counter at Tibor’s Kosher Meats.
The former owner said he is helping out manager Igor Spira run the business, which is owned by brothers Ilan Senders and Eyton Senders, as well as other members of the Senders family.
“Since the Senders are not here... I do whatever the customer (wants) me to do,” Rosenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News March 15.
“Igor’s managing the shop,” he added. “I’m just helping out Igor.”
In September 2019, Rosenberg sold the business he owned for 30 years to Ilan Senders, Senders told the Cleveland Jewish News at the time.
At the time of the sale, Sept. 9, 2019, Rosenberg told the CJN he sold the business because his daughters were not interested in taking over the butcher shop.
In September 2020, both the store and houses associated with the Senders family were the subject of a federal raid.
An ongoing criminal investigation by the federal major crimes task force is targeting Eyton Senders and Justin Balay of Los Angeles, who operate a marijuana vape manufacturing operation in California, according to U.S. Assistant Attorney Henry F. DeBaggis.
In an April 20, 2021 interview with the CJN, Rosenberg said of the ongoing legal situation directly involving the store that bears his name, “I’m very sad that they ruined my name.”