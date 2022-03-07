In December 2019, the Cleveland International Film Festival’s board of trustees unanimously voted to move the annual event 14 blocks east on Euclid Avenue from downtown’s Cleveland Cinemas multiplex at Tower City Cinemas – where it had a 30-year run – to the Playhouse Square district.
“It will be thrilling for us to create a different audience experience, from intimate to grand, as we honor Playhouse Square’s past,” CIFF Executive Director Marcie Goodman said in a news release.
The past being referenced is the theater’s history as cinematic showcases when they opened over 100 years ago.
“The time is right for us to make the move,” Goodman said.
But because of COVID-19, the move was delayed and CIFF44 pivoted to a stream-only format, which featured 324 films that represented 44 countries and generated 42,107 streams. In 2021, CIFF45 was similarly stream only. It featured 299 films that represented 63 countries and resulted in 51,216 streams.
Given the current state of the pandemic, the upcoming CIFF46 will be a hybrid event presenting in-person and online offerings which, according to Goodman, “affords our audience a multitude of viewing options and opportunities.”
For the 11-day, in-person portion of CIFF46, 146 feature films and 182 short films, representing 73 countries, will be screened across the 150-seat Westfield Studio Theatre, 500-seat Allen Theatre, the 750-seat Upper Allen, 1,000-seat Mimi Ohio Theatre, 2,800-seat Connor Palace, and 3,200-seat KeyBank State Theatre. At the conclusion of the in-person festival, CIFF46 Streams will take place and showcase much of the CIFF46 lineup.
This year’s opening night event at the Connor Palace theater will feature the film, “Peace by Chocolate,” a true story about a charming young Syrian refugee who struggles to settle into his new Canadian small-town life after the bombing of his father’s chocolate factory. Based on a book by John Tattrie, the film received its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Festival in New York City. Director Jonathan Keijser is scheduled to attend. Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening are $80 for CIFF members and $100 nonmembers and include a post-film dessert reception with a cash bar.
Six full-length films have been classified as Jewish Cinema. They are:
• “The Automat” (79 minutes, U.S.), a documentary featuring interviews with many Jewish luminaries that centers on the vending machine popularized in the 20th century that offered fresh cooked meals in a commissary-style eatery. The New York Times called it a “sweet and shaggy … engrossing tale of cultural harmony;”
• “Charlotte” (92 minuts, Canada/France/Belgium), an animated account of German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon living in the south of France between 1941 and 1943. It had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival;
• “Our (Almost Completely True) Story” (92 minutes, U.S.), a romantic comedy about the trials and tribulations of love, dating, and romance past middle age, written by actors Mariette Hartley and Jerry Sroka and based on the “almost true” story of their real late-in-life romance;
• “The Path” (99 minutes, Germany), the story of two children and a dog on the run from the Nazis;
• “A Radiant Girl” (98 minutes, France), which follows Irene – 19 years old, Jewish and French – as she lives a passionate life in Paris with nothing to suggest that her time is running out; and
• “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” (69 minutes, The Netherlands/United Kingdom), a documentary that features a snippet of 16mm film that offers an emotionally charged, meditative glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village at the precipice of World War II.
The closing night event at the Connor Palace theater will feature “Linoleum,” which is directed and written by Columbus-born Colin West. The science fiction comedy-drama, starring Jim Gaffigan, tells the story of the host of a failing children’s science show who tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage. West is scheduled to be in attendance. Tickets are $14 for CIFF members and $16 for nonmembers.
To see the complete schedule, visit clevelandfilm.org.
The CJN is a media sponsor of CIFF46.
Bob Abelman is a freelance writer.