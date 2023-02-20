Israeli government advances judicial overhaul despite uproar Israel's parliament has for the first time advanced a plan to overhaul the legal system, defying a historic uproar among Israelis and calls for restraint from the United States. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coaltion gave the proposal initial approval early Tuesday in the first of three required votes. That's despite some of the biggest protests ever seen in Israel and warnings from military and business leaders. Netanyahu says the plan is aimed at fixing a system that gives the courts too much power over policy. Critics say it would undermine Israel's system of checks and balances and gives the prime minister too much power. They say Netanyahu, who faces trial on corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.