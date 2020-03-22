As Cuyahoga County faces an increasing number of cases of COVID-19, Dr. Heidi Gullett, Cuyahoga County Board of Health medical director, said she has seen discrimination among those most directly affected by the virus – directly and indirectly.
“We contact every single person who is positive and their contacts,” Gullett said at a March 20 media briefing at the health board’s Parma office. “So we’ve been on the phone with hundreds of people in the community. And we know that people who’ve had this infection have been told to not come back to work.
“Their family members who are business owners have been on social media have put things out, ‘Don’t go to this particular place,’ because this person is related to a person who has this infection. We have received reports from people from certain backgrounds racially and ethnically who have been treated poorly because, not because they have the infection, but because somebody is inappropriately connecting this with a particular group of people, which is totally unacceptable.”
Gullett said she did not want to identify any group or individual out of respect for privacy of those affected.
“If you know someone’s affected by this virus, be extra kind to them,” she said. “Don’t do anything on social media around putting them down or their family business.”
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish also spoke about his efforts at decreasing risk – both of financial devastation and of contracting the virus – among some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.
“We are very, very focused on both maintaining critical services that we really need to continue to deliver and keeping people safe,” he said. “And the vulnerable in our community are increasing. … Just this week, the state has seen more than 111,000 unemployment claims put in as opposed to somewhere around 6,500, which is more typical. So we’re looking for ways to help.”
Budish said the county has suspended sheriff’s sales and tax foreclosures of homes.
“And for people who are on tax delinquency payment plans, we will not put you in default just due to late or missing payments,” he said. “The bottom line is that during this crisis we will not throw people out of their homes. And we’ll continue to look for ways to support our residents who are in need.”
Budish said the county has worked to reduce both the number of people at its two main shelters and to reduce the population at the county jail.
“Yesterday we were down to 1,331,” he said. “That’s the lowest ever in the history of the county and well below the capacity of 1,865.”
In concert with judges and prosecutors, the reduction in the number of people jailed took place to reduce crowding and to make space for the possibility of quarantine and isolation, should COVID-19 break out at the jail.
He said the jail can now isolate up to 25 symptomatic inmates and quarantine up to “48 COVID positive inmates,” and can quickly raise that number further, if necessary.
“They’ve been focusing on people who don’t need to be there in the judge’s view and in the prosecutor’s view, so they look at low-level offenses,” Budish said. “They look at people who are not violent, and they’re also considering … some of the risk factors to the coronavirus, so people who might be very old or susceptible are getting some additional consideration I believe.
“But they’re making sure they’re not going to put the community at risk,” he said. “That is absolute. They are making sure that people who are violent offenders, who are sex offenders, they are not going to get out. “
In addition, he said the two homeless shelters have cut their populations as well through alternate housing arrangements.
“We want to try to avoid having people with coronavirus, with their symptoms, from entering the shelter,” he said.
At the same time, medical screening for people arriving at the shelters is set to begin March 23.
“I can tell you personally I’ve been working almost entirely on the coronavirus issues including Saturdays, Sundays,” Budish said. “I wish I had more days in the week.”
For those with questions about the virus, the county has set up a hot line at 855-711-3035 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.