The COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, visitors to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood have been lining up to take their photo with a life–size cardboard cutout of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to take in “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Based on a book by the same title by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, the exhibit chronicles the life of the late Supreme Court justice, whose diminutive stature belied her status as a legal giant and champion of civil and women’s rights.
The exhibit opened in February and will close Aug. 29. It originated in Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center in October 2018.
Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, 2020, at age 87, saw the exhibit and reportedly enjoyed it, Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations for the Maltz Museum, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 10.
She said some 20,000 visitors have seen the exhibit.
“Considering it’s been a year of navigating life under a pandemic, those numbers are pretty good,” said Fisher, adding visitors are posting selfies with Bader Ginsburg on social media and adding, “I met RBG today.”
Perhaps most popular are the jabots, or lace collars, that Bader Ginsburg wore – as a feminist answer to neckties, Fisher said.
The jabots, she said, have significance, including one that Bader Ginsburg reserved for dissenting opinions.
Some visitors, Fisher said, dress the part when visiting the exhibit.
“People come dressed up like her to the exhibition,” she said. “People come wearing elements that remind them of her.”
The exhibit explores Bader Ginsburg’s religious life as well as her career.
“She sat around the seder table with her family, and her favorite part was asking questions and then spending the rest of the dinner answering them,” Fisher said. “She was curious and sought to answer questions about inequality in a way that I think many of us do in or own lives, in our own work.”
An early proponent of women’s rights, Fisher said, “She found a way to balance being a wife and a mother and a professional woman in a time when there weren’t necessarily supports. … She paved the way for what it means to lean in.”
The museum is at 2929 Richmond Road and is open Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.