Upcoming events

Final events associated with the “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” exhibit, which closes Aug. 29 at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.

• A Documentary talkback on “Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Her Own Words” will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 15 with Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart as moderator, Freida Lee Mock, who directed, produced and wrote the film, and panelists Lilly Ledbetter, a Supreme Court plaintiff, and Kathleen Peratis, a lawyer who led the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project after Bader Ginsburg.

• An online gallery tour will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 17.

• A virtual gallery talk on the Women’s Rights Project by the ACLU’s Sabrina Harris at 2 p.m. Aug. 15.

Museum events are free to members. The museum is open with COVID-19 in place, however, masks are required during visits. To register for the online events and to purchase tickets to visit the museum in person, visit maltzmuseum.org.