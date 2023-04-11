For native Spanish speaker Marina Jackman, learning another language to connect with her English-speaking husband, who also was working to learn Spanish, came with hurdle after hurdle.
Together, the couple was also attempting to learn French, but found it difficult to find native speakers to practice their conversational skills with. Noticing the same could be said about any language, and recognizing their luck as a couple to have a built-in conversation buddy to practice their Spanish- and English-speaking skills, Jackman was inspired to create Time2Talk in 2021, an on-demand Spanish language platform and app that works to meet users where they are in their language journey and connect them to native-speaking conversation partners to practice their skills.
Jackman told the Cleveland Jewish News while her inspiration came from the problems she recognized in her language journey, she also found motivation in her roots. Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, by a first-generation Argentinian father and a Spanish mother, Jackman said her Jewish grandparents emigrated from Poland after World War II, where they lost all of their family members in the Holocaust. Noting “their experiences marked my life deeply,” she was always acutely aware of other languages and cultures, and knew that building bridges of understanding can make a difference in bringing about cultural awareness, she said.
“My husband and I lived in France for five weeks, practiced for hours a day and took to the streets to talk to everyone and anyone, and that whole process made sense in our brains - to learn a language and apply it to real life,” she said, adding they moved to Cleveland in 2017 and that language immersion “completely stopped.” “Unless you’re consistently and regularly practicing a language, there is no way retention is going to happen.”
Explaining that Hispanic individuals account for 50% of the population growth in the United States in the last decade and that Spanish is the “most studied and most needed language” in the country, Jackman said it made all the more sense to offer a platform for learners to practice their lessons with native speakers. Since its launch, Time2Talk is used in classrooms across 16 states and in over 40 schools, including local institutions like St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland, Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, The University of Akron and St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, according to its website. Jackman said there is even a school in Hong Kong using their platform, which adapts to all levels from beginner Spanish up to Advanced Placement Spanish and Spanish for businesses.
Do you speak a second language?
Facilitating those connections, as it relates to her multi-cultural background, was something she wasn’t initially aware of, Jackman said.
“At the beginning, I was not really connecting those dots or fully aware that what I was working on and creating had a lot to do with my personal story,” she said. “Starting a company is hard, and being on the start-up path is very hard. But, that’s when your ‘why’ is most important. My ‘why’ is deeply rooted in who I am, the experiences I’ve had and what is important to me as a person. We’re literally creating cultural bridges, which leads to tolerance and people becoming more educated and culturally aware. When you see intolerance, it’s likely that people haven’t had exposure or talked to someone of another culture.”
As Time2Talk attempts to partner with more schools, Jackman said the eventual goal would be to add more languages to the platform. But, right now, “there is a lot of work to do,” she said.
“As we celebrate culture and diversity, we need to make the effort to learn about and celebrate other cultures, not just our own,” she said. “We want to continue to help bridge those gaps. Every personal and professional relationship starts with a human connection. It’s not just about the words, the correct use of sentence structure, grammar and vocabulary, it’s much deeper. It’s about learning the nuances of the language and culture. You start seeing those differences and valuing them.”