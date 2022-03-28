Moved by the plight of Ukrainians, Peter Freimark used his platform as chair of Temple Israel Ner Tamid’s tzedakah committee to embark on a one-week $36,000 campaign to help relief agencies at the border and beyond.
As of the evening of March 25, the campaign hosted by the Mayfield Heights temple reached its goal.
“I was in Florida and watching the horrors of the invasion of Ukraine unfold,” Freimark of Novelty told the Cleveland Jewish News March 25. “I said, I have to do something. And I felt collectively, more could be done than individually. So I decided to do two things. One, try and find organizations and vet them that are on the ground in Ukraine, doing good work with low overhead, and to put together a group of volunteers to try and raise money.”
Freimark met with his committee of about 10 people March 17. The following day, committee members started making phone calls and posted the campaign on social media channels.
“I set a goal of raising $36,000 in one week,” Freimark said. “I always feel it’s better to aim high and fall short of it, than to aim low and hit it right on. And so, we began posting it on Facebook, sending it out to people on our email lists and making phone calls.”
Freimark said the committee solicited donations of $360, and accepted donations at all levels. More than 100 donors contributed.
The four charities the committee chose were:
• The Survivor Mitzvah Project, which aids Holocaust survivors in Eastern Europe;
• World Central Kitchen, founded by chef Jose Andres, which feeds refugees at the border;
• The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee;
• Razom for Ukraine, a Ukrainian organization “on the ground doing all sorts of work,” Freimark said.
Each charity will receive $9,000.
While the initial campaign is over, the bank account is still open for relief, Freimark said, so if others would like to contribute, they will accept money. More information is available at tintcleveland.org.
“The real money will be needed after the war stops – to rebuild Ukraine,” Freimark said.