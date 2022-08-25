Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights is celebrating congregant and Holocaust survivor Erika Gold’s 90th birthday with the creation of Gold’s Garden.
Gold has been a member of TINT for 25 years and is well-known in the community for her volunteering and talks with students about the Holocaust. She was born in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 29, 1932 and came to Cleveland in 1950 after living through the Holocaust.
“We’ve asked Erika’s friends, family, admirers, so many in the community, to donate as they see fit,” Richard Freedman, immediate past president of TINT, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 19. “We’re suggesting $90 in honor of Erika’s 90th birthday.”
The temple has already exceeded its goal of $18,000 for the planting of the garden, but is continuing to raise funds to add two benches at the cost of $10,000 each, making the garden a central place to gather or meet with the rabbi for anything from premarital counseling or discussing the death a loved one.
“There will be this beautiful place where you can go and have that conversation and be relaxed and thoughtful,” said Freedman, a resident of Mentor.
The temple will have an oneg Shabbat on Aug. 26 to celebrate Gold and the creation of the garden. Freedman said as the garden grows and changes through the different seasons, it will reflect the changes Erika has gone through in life and has inspired in other people’s lives as she has overcome so much and is committed to giving and educating others.
“What does this mean to the synagogue?” he said. “We are celebrating 25 years of having Erika as a member of our synagogue. ... When you’re able to honor somebody of that emotional and mental and figurative stature, it’s important and amazing.”
Even as she reaches 90 years old, Gold is still an active member of the community, volunteering with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood and Jewish Family Service Association in Pepper Pike, serving on the board at TINT and NA’AMAT, and as a member of the National Council of Jewish Women. She also serves on the Yom Hashoah Commemoration committee.
“I’m very honored and I’m thrilled,” Gold, a resident of Beachwood, told the CJN Aug. 19 about the celebration. “And I’m surprised that they’re making such a big deal out of my birthday, but it’s nice to know that they think well of me.”
As she serves on the board of TINT, Gold said she was sent out of the room as they discussed the garden and her birthday so she is excited to see what the celebration has in store. She is also planning a party with family and close friends to celebrate together.
“I’m just really proud of myself that I’m still here,” she said. “I lost most of my relatives and including my parents, so I’m just trying to be active as much as I can so that I should be able to do what I do because I feel it’s important.”
Freedman shared a story of about five years ago when Rabbi Matt Eisenberg came up with the “Gold Standard” after asking Gold if a group of congregants should visit a playground in Israel that was in an area enduring attacks by the Palestinians, and she respond to the effect of “I’ve endured unbelievable inhumanity in my life, I’m not going to stop living. I want to go to the place.”
“And we live that in our synagogue,” Freedman said. “If there’s ever a question of should we or shouldn’t we, does it meet the Gold standard?”