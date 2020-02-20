Here are tips for creating an inclusive environment when entertaining a family with a special needs child at a Shabbat meal from Mia Buchwald Gelles and Ilana Hoffer Skoff, co-founders, Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights.
Preparation
• Talk to the family in advance.
• Discuss the timing for the meal that works for them.
• Find out what they like to eat.
• Make sure they know the space.
• Invite a potential friend/person they are comfortable with.
Transparency
• Share your family’s typical meal routine, behavioral expectations for all the children and ritual observance.
• Let family know if it is OK for children to have books or toys at the table.
• Let family know what is permitted in your home in terms of the use of electronics or not.
• Share expectations about children’s participation in the ritual aspects of the meal, i.e. Prayers, songs, remaining at the table for the entire meal.
Priming
• Review a schedule – what time meal will start, who else will be there, when breaks may be taken.
• Encourage children to become familiar with the sequence of prayers and zemirot (Shabbat songs) – listen online.
• Review behavioral expectations for the visit and the meal.
• Determine an end time the child can be assured of.
Accommodations
• Encourage family to bring activities for breaks – toys, familiar games and sticker books.
• Have a quiet space for children to enjoy a break from a noisy room.
• Give children jobs to do – help set the table – hand out napkins or appetizers – help clear the table – give out benchers for prayers and zemirot (Shabbat songs).
• Be flexible.