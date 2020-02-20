Stock dinner
Here are tips for creating an inclusive environment when entertaining a family with a special needs child at a Shabbat meal from Mia Buchwald Gelles and Ilana Hoffer Skoff, co-founders, Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights.

Preparation

• Talk to the family in advance.

• Discuss the timing for the meal that works for them.

• Find out what they like to eat.

• Make sure they know the space.

• Invite a potential friend/person they are comfortable with.

Transparency

• Share your family’s typical meal routine, behavioral expectations for all the children and ritual observance.

• Let family know if it is OK for children to have books or toys at the table.

• Let family know what is permitted in your home in terms of the use of electronics or not.

• Share expectations about children’s participation in the ritual aspects of the meal, i.e. Prayers, songs, remaining at the table for the entire meal.

Priming

• Review a schedule – what time meal will start, who else will be there, when breaks may be taken.

• Encourage children to become familiar with the sequence of prayers and zemirot (Shabbat songs) – listen online.

• Review behavioral expectations for the visit and the meal.

• Determine an end time the child can be assured of.

Accommodations

• Encourage family to bring activities for breaks – toys, familiar games and sticker books.

• Have a quiet space for children to enjoy a break from a noisy room.

• Give children jobs to do – help set the table – hand out napkins or appetizers – help clear the table – give out benchers for prayers and zemirot (Shabbat songs).

• Be flexible.

