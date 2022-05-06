Warrensville Heights-based Force Sports, which is owned by brothers Greg and Shaw Abrams and has five sports and recreation facilities in Northeast Ohio, was acquired by TOCA Football, Force Sports announced on its website April 6.
Greg and Shaw Abrams, who both live in Orange, said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News that the move allows them to bring additional opportunities and sports for all ages on the local, national and possibly even international stage.
“What impressed us most about TOCA and ultimately was the deciding factor for us to move forward, was their leadership and culture,” said Greg Abrams, speaking on behalf of both brothers. “It’s very closely aligned with ours. It was critical for us that our team stay in place, be afforded even more opportunities for development and growth, and the continuation for everyone within both organizations be treated with respect, fairness and kindness, all while building upon a positive working environment that will allow everyone to achieve personal and corporate goals.
“From the very beginning of Force Sports, Shaw and I have always prided ourselves on providing the top-customer service and communication in the industry and that will not be changing. The entire leadership team, directors, staff coaches and administration will stay on as committed members of the team. We will still be the same ‘Force’ that has become part of the Cleveland fabric. We’re just taking it to the next level.”
Greg Abrams, who is a member of Jewish Family Experience in University Heights and Shaw Abrams, who attends services at Chabad of Solon, confirmed in a telephone that there aren’t going to be any staffing changes. He said staffing could expand once Force Sports begins implementing some of TOCA Football’s technology and techniques. Greg Abrams said he expected that transition, along with likely branding changes, to begin sometime between this fall and the early winter.
Force Sports originally opened in 2009 with a Warrensville Heights location, and expanded, with locations in Eastlake, Bedford Heights, Rocky River and Westlake. Its main focus is soccer, but it also offers clinics and training in baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis and lacrosse.
TOCA Football has 14 locations throughout the United States and two facilities in Canada. Greg Abrams said the Force Sports locations won’t be TOCA’s only multi-sport facilities, and he doesn’t expect any change in the sports offered as a result of the acquisition.
In addition to Force Sports, the Abrams brothers also own the rights to the Cleveland Force moniker, which was one of the charter members of the Major Indoor Soccer League and later, the National Professional Soccer League.
Greg Abrams said joining with TOCA Football doesn’t preclude them from continuing their efforts to return a professional soccer team to the Cleveland area, and “everything is still on the table” as far as getting a Cleveland Force team into a minor or major soccer league.
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.