Rabbi David Kaufman of Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township accused of rape and was arrested on March 11 by Sylvania Township police.
The rabbi had been employed by the temple since July 1, 2021, and previously was a Reform rabbi in Des Moines, Iowa. Following the news of his arrest, Kaufman was immediately terminated from his position at Temple Shomer Emunim in the Toledo suburb.
In a statement, temple leadership said it was informed by the police of the alleged conduct.
“We have been advised that Rabbi David Kaufman is the subject of a criminal investigation,” the statement reads. “Therefore, his employment at Temple Shomer Emunim has been terminated effective immediately, due to the nature of the criminal charges. We have been advised by law enforcement that the alleged conduct did not take place on temple grounds and did not involve any member of the congregation.”
The statement was signed by Dr. Jeanine Huttner, president, and Lynn Nusbaum, executive director of the temple.
Kaufman was arraigned March 11 in Sylvania Municipal Court and released after posting bond, which a judge set at $250,000. He is not to have any contact with the victim and cannot own, possess, use or carry any deadly weapons. Following his release, he was placed on house arrest with GPS tracking.
A preliminary hearing took place March 18 in which he waived his right to a preliminary exam. Kaufman’s request to have GPS tracking ceased was denied and the case was bound over to Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.
Kaufman is represented by Ian Friedman of Friedman & Nemecek in Cleveland. Friedman shared the following statement with the Cleveland Jewish News:
“When first confronted with the entirely unexpected allegation against him, Rabbi Kaufman immediately and fully cooperated with local authorities. In a rush to judgment, however, and without completing a thorough investigation, charges were prematurely filed in the Sylvania Municipal Court. We now look forward to having the case fairly vetted after all of the evidence is presented in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas. Needless to say, a not guilty plea will be entered at the appropriate time.”