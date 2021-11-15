The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is organizing a rally, Shine a Light on Antisemitism, outside the Sylvania YMCA/JCC at 6465 Sylvania Ave. at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
The rally will last between 60 to 90 minutes and will take place during Chanukah. Speakers will include Jewish community members and non-Jewish allies.
The rally will include a public menorah lighting. Chanukah foods will be provided. A tent will be erected in case of inclement weather and heaters will be stationed throughout the area.
Speakers will introduce the topics of Judaism and Chanukah, and provide an overview of historical and contemporary manifestations of antisemitism, including recent events locally and nationally, according to a news release. The event is organized in response to a significant increase in antisemitic violence, harassment, and intimidation, and a corresponding rise in other forms of bigotry, intolerance, and hate across Greater Toledo and all of Ohio.
The rally is co-sponsored by Congregation B’nai Israel in Sylvania, Congregation Etz Chayim in Toledo, Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania and the YMCA of Greater Toledo.
For more information, contact Daniel Pearlman, director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, at daniel@jewishtoledo.org.