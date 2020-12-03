University Hospitals CEO Tom Zenty received the Donald R. Newkirk Award from the Ohio Hospital Association, recognizing his contributions to health care in Ohio.
The association announced the award during a Nov. 13 virtual event to honor individuals and organizations whose achievements have enhanced and brought honor to Ohio hospitals, according to a news release. The Newkirk Award, OHA’s highest award, bears the name of the man who served as OHA’s leader for 27 years. Winners of this award are selected based on their impact within their own institutions, the local community and across the state.
Zenty was honored for shaping policy, establishing a culture of innovation at UH that has pioneered new treatments and trained the next generation of providers, and for leveraging UH’s influence to create jobs and encourage reinvestment into the community. The association also noted that under Zenty’s leadership, UH completed a campaign that raised billions of dollars and transformed the health system, helping to expand services, support recruitment and training, and endow clinical and research programs for future generations.
Zenty has served as CEO of UH for 18 years. Under his leadership, the system has grown from three to 19 hospitals (including 4 joint ventures) with 28,000 caregivers. Zenty will retire from UH at the end of January 2021. Dr. Cliff Megerian, who currently serves as president of UH, has been named as Zenty’s successor.