Executive-level administration changes recently occurred at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
COO Richard Schwalberg retired Dec. 24 after a 31-year career at Menorah Park. He was administrator of Menorah Park prior to becoming COO in 2017.
Seth Vilensky, who was vice president of business development and community health at Menorah Park, left in January to become vice president of category management at Medically Home based in Boston. He was president and CEO of Montefiore prior to the July 2020 affiliation between the two Beachwood nursing homes.
Diane Liliestedt was named administrator of Menorah Park in December 2021.
Liliestedt has 21 years of experience leading senior care communities and was previously marketing and admissions manager at Montefiore and the first leader of The Weils in Bainbridge Township, according to an announcement made by Menorah Park.
“I am honored to be a member of this wonderful Menorah Park community and humbled to fill the shoes of Richard Schwalberg, a compassionate and dedicated leader who devoted 31 years to his role,” Liliestedt stated in the announcement. “I find his longevity and the longevity of so many of our staff members to be rooted in a rich foundation of an extended family; all passionate about Excellence in Caring®.”
Liliestedt’s immediate goals are “ to continue to strengthen these important bonds and to continue to cultivate a strong and respectful community,” according to the announcement.
“I am also looking forward to meeting as many family members as possible, especially during my early time with Menorah Park,” Liliestedt said in the announcement.
Additionally, the CJN previously reported Brian Sokol was named chief development officer of Menorah Park Foundation in August. Since then, his title has expanded to chief development officer and executive vice president of Menorah Park.