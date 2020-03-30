Torah dedication in memory of Kazens’ 57-year tenure

Men and boys linked arms, danced in frenzied circles and kicked up their heels as a newly completed Torah was accompanied under a chuppah from Hebrew Academy of Cleveland to Congregation Zemach Zedek in Cleveland Heights March 1.
The new Torah scroll was commissioned in memory of the shul’s 57-year leaders, Rabbi Zalman Kazen and Rebbetzin Shula Kazen.
Their four daughters reunited for the occasion: two from Crown Heights, N.Y.; one from Johannesburg, South Africa; and one from University Heights. All of them embraced the Yiddishkeit for which their parents were renown and have taken on the in-reach of Chabad. Their dozens of children have done the same on all five continents. Their brother, the late Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Kazen, founded Chabad in Cyberspace and Chabad.org. They had a fifth sister as well, the late Esther Alpern, who was the Chabad emissary in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
While the program was going on at Hebrew Academy, there was a parallel tribute going on in Russian language at Zemach Zedek led by Mark Katarlitskiy.
“All our lives our parents were just here for the community,” said Rochel Goldman, who lives in Johannesburg, where she raised 11 children, most of whom have become rabbis or married rabbis. “My father, they say, was Cleveland’s kindest man. He delivered chickens to people who didn’t have kosher chickens. He would do so many kindnesses and we was just an amazing person.
“My mother didn’t stop. I was 9. I had to collect children who were 6 years old and do a Shabbat program for them. And my sisters, all of us were doing programs. So from this, many, many people became more observant. So my parents were very open minded, were very loving of every type of Jew and it wasn’t popular in those days.”
Born in Russia, Rabbi Kazen was part of the underground Chabad movement led by the Schneerson family. At the encouragement of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, leader of the movement, the Kazens settled in Cleveland after their arrival from Europe in 1953.
Kazen was a schochet at Coventry Poultry in Cleveland Heights and was first hired as a chazan on High Holy Days at Zemach Zedek on Lee Road, later becoming its full-time rabbi. He and his wife welcomed Russian refugees in the 1970s offering them support and education from their first days in Cleveland.
Their grandson, Rabbi Mendy Alevsky, leads Chabad at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He served as master of ceremonies at the program honoring the Kazens at Hebrew Academy.
He told the story of his grandmother greeting a Russian family who had just arrived, immediately offering assistance.
“Many years later, (their) children joined the Chabad house in Solon, and they’ve been active members there. Now their grandchildren attend the Chabad house at Ohio University (in Athens) with the children and grandchildren of Rabbi and Rebbetzin Kazen,” Alevsky said to applause.
Even in Crown Heights, where the Kazens moved in retirement, Shula Kazen continued to be sought after for advice, he said. “There’s countless stories, and many of you in the audience have had those moments, where Rabbi and Mrs. Kazen looked at you and shared something personal and it had an incredible impact on your life.”
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director at Hebrew Academy, spoke of building the ark, a task, he said, that is never quite finished.
“It’s not your typical house because you’re never quite done,” he said. “I say this to you this afternoon because that’s what I think of when I think of Rabbi and Rebbetzin Kazen, an incredible couple, incredible people who lived their lives with this lifelong mission. They were never quite done. For almost 60 years they made a difference in this community, with their dignity with their majesty, with their passion and with Rebbetzin Kazen’s energy.”
Rav Shalom Ber Chaikin, the spiritual leader of Chabad of Cleveland, spoke of a new sefer Torah as being something old and as something new.
“How much more so that we are connecting this to rabbi and Mrs. Kazen,” he said.
Mel Waxman, a former president of Hebrew Academy, spoke of Shula Kazen’s impact on Cleveland’s Jewish community.
He said she singlehandedly brought 120 Russian children to Hebrew Academy. He also credited her with persuading Waxman to purchase the building on Green Road, now known as Waxman Chabad Center.
“Usually a woman is not called dynamic,” he said. “A woman is usually called, let’s say, a good person, eishes chayil (a woman of valor), she’s dependable etc. But Mrs. Kazen was more than all those things. She was like nothing at you’d expect to find in a woman.” There was laughter. “And I think that’s what attracted me to her because she was so tough and she would not take no for an answer.”
Rabbi Mordechai Mendelson succeeded Rabbi Kazen when the couple moved to Crown Heights.
“I don’t think there is a ... Russian Jew in Cleveland, who did not know Rabbi and Rebbetzin Kazen,” he said, adding that Americans who met the couple found them inspiring as well, and that he considers himself to be helping them in their legacy. “These were people who embodied what a sefer Torah is: Everything about them was the chesed, the kindness, of expressing Yiddishkeit.”
Yossi Marozov, executive director of the Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, both a great-nephew and the husband of their granddaughter, Estie Marozov, spoke for the family. He also leads Semach Sedek Shul on South Green Road in South Euclid.
“The greatest marketing campaign of all time, modern marketing campaign, is Nike,” he said. “And they said three words just do it. And that is what Rabbi and Rebbetzin Kazen were all about it: Just do it. it was the constant theme.”
While the program took place, Rabbi Elly Jacobs, the scribe and assistant rabbi of Zemach Zedek, sat at a table with the traditional feather quill and black ink, filling in the final lines of the Torah. He had the ceremonial help of people who held the tip while he held the quill as he carefully inked in the crowns and final letters of Deuteronomy, documenting the last moments of the life of Moses.
Jacobs waited at the table through the program. The mitzvah of literally finishing the Torah with the last letter, a lamed in the word Yisroel, went to Zemach Zedek’s president, Michael Hoen, his wife Lois Mager Hoen, their children and grandchildren. Their son, Benjamin Hoen, lifted the Torah as the procession began.
People came out of their houses to join the procession, with a police cruiser at the head of the line followed by a pickup truck with speakers and singers, people carrying tiki torches and the chuppa with the Torah carrier, which moved slowly down Blanche Avenue, turned onto South Compton Road, continued on Hyde Park Avenue to Lee Road. People joined the parade, swelling the ranks along the way.
The celebration continued at the synagogue.