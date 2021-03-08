Torah Institute Beyond Campus, based in Cleveland, is one of six nonprofit organizations that chosen by the Orthodox Union based in New York City to be supported through its Impact Accelerator over the course of a 12-month program.
The third cohort is working to address issues that impact the Jewish community, including charitable engagement, promoting religious female creativity, reducing the number of Jewish bodies cremated and education, according to a news release. The six winners were chosen from 51 applicants.
The Torah Institute Beyond Campus is a virtual beit midrash for college students with the motivation and need for a community of spiritual growth and Torah study.
The OU Impact Accelerator is designed to provide mentorship-based growth and early-stage funding for Jewish nonprofit entrepreneurs with the next groundbreaking ideas, over the course of a 12-month program.
The other programs winning funding are: ATARA, based in Montreal and Boston, provides Torah-observant female creative and performing artists with opportunities to express creativity, advance professionally and connect to a like-minded community; Last Kindness, based in New Jersey, is a nonprofit focused on stemming the rise in cremation among American Jewry through awareness, education, and practical assistance; Penimi, based in New York, focuses on confronting contemporary challenges facing Jewish youth who are growing up in the Digital Age; My Tzedakah Fund, based in Jerusalem, hopes to empower the next generation of Jewish donors to be active charitable givers; and The City of Gold by Torah Live is a self-paced, educational platform for children to craft their own journey through Torah learning by completing a playlist of short films, infographics, quizzes, and real-world challenges.