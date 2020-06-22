The Beachwood planning and zoning commission will consider a request for temporary relocation of Torah Nursery Inc. for approval to use space in the Beachwood Kehilla building at 25400 Fairmount Blvd.
According to a June 16 report from George Smerigan, Beachwood city planner, Torah Nursery is requesting approval to temporarily relocate to space in the building during the summer months for 75 children ranging in age from 18 months 6 years old. The same space is used by Yeshiva High School during the school year.
Smerigan recommended approval of the plan in his report, ”subject to compliance with any comments of the building and fire departments and filing with the building department of a copy (of) their state license.”
Shaun Lutz, assistant fire chief, in his June 17 report, asked to see the fire alarm and sprinkler system and wrote, “The building will need to be properly protected to meet child care requirements along with egress plans and age groups appropriate to state guidelines.”
If approved, Torah Nursery would use 11 rooms on both the main floor and basement level of the school, according to plans submitted to the city of Beachwood.
Torah Nursery currently meets at 1980 S. Green Road in South Euclid in a building purchased in 2012 for $318,000, according to their Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website.
“We would be looking at operating there just for the summer, as the Yeshiva High School is closed for the summer,” Rabbi Elly Jacobs, executive director, wrote to Smerigan in a June 15 letter.
He declined comment to the CJN until after the planning and zoning commission considers the request 4 p.m. June 25 at a virtual meeting.
Chabad House of Cleveland established the program in a home in 1980 before moving it to Case Western Reserve University’s campus. It 1981, Torah Nursery moved to its current location at 1980 S. Green Road in South Euclid. It left that site and occupied various locations and returned in 2013.