The National Weather Service reported that a tornado touched down in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for three minutes late during the night of Aug. 24 and into early Aug. 25.
A tornado also touched down in Mentor just minutes later.
The Cleveland tornado began at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 24 and ended around 12:02 a.m. Aug. 25. It began near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue, ending near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue with peak winds of 110 mph. The tornado reached a stature of .79 miles with a width of 150 yards.
Extensive tree damage occurred along the path, with some homes hit with minor damage, the National Weather Service reported.
No fatalities or injuries were reported.
New Life at Calvary, an Evangelical Church in Cleveland, received extensive roof damage.
“Pastor Kellie Sullivan was notified by Cleveland Police in the early hours of the morning on Aug. 25 that a major storm struck the 143-year old building located at 2020 East 79th Street and caused severe damage, including the loss of an entire section of the roof,” a news release from the congregation said. “No one was injured at the time”
The National Weather Service also reported that multiple light poles were bent near the base in a shopping center on East 79th Street and at the intersection of East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.
The tornado received an EF1 label on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning it had winds ranging from 73 to 112 mph with moderate damage.
An EF1 tornado was also confirmed in Mentor between 12:04 and 12:09 a.m., which began just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue where large trees were downed, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple homes on Stockbridge Road and Middlesex Road were damaged when trees fell on them. In addition, damage to siding and roofs occurred at multiple homes.
Extensive tree damage continued east across the Great Lakes Mall property in Mentor before the tornado shifted northeast and caused additional tree and power line damage near the intersection of Johnnycake Ridge Road and Fairview Avenue, the National Weather Service reported.
As of 1 p.m. Aug. 25, the National Weather Service reported the active weather pattern in Cleveland will quiet down through the weekend. Aug. 26 will see partly sunny skies with a few showers out east with a high of 81 and a low of 55. Aug. 27 will see mostly sunny skies and a cooler, less humid day, with a high of 77 and a low of 52.