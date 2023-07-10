Tower City recently added three new businesses and announced free family events for July.
The new businesses are two dining options and a new barbershop, while events include the Tower City Carnival and a bubble blowout.
Cleveland Sandwich Co., home of the West Coast burger, opened July 7 at The Eatery in Tower City. The eatery offers chargrilled Sahlen’s hot dogs, hand-cut corned beef and roast beef and daily sandwich specials like meatball Mondays, the “Cleveland Dip” and patty melt.
Everybody Eatz/Yes it’s Fresh, owned by Carmellia Barnes and the Blounts, is a two-in-one food and beverage option at The Eatery, featuring traditional wings, fries and Po boys. It also features plant-based options such as the ultimate vegan burger, chicken wraps, apple pie rolls and peach cobbler rolls. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Echelon Brand, a barbershop owned by Demond Locke, offers haircuts, skincare, beard maintenance, washes and more.
The Skylight Concourse will be full of bubbles from noon to 4 p.m. July 15 during the Family Saturdays event Bubble Blowout. With live bubble shows every hour, families can also enjoy bubble experiments, games and crafts during the free event.
The Tower City Carnival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. July 22 with activities in Tower City and on Public Square to celebrate Cleveland’s 227th birthday. Activities at Tower City will include bumper cars; super slide; miniature golf; free concession stand staples like cotton candy, popcorn, hot pretzels and snow cones and Icees; balloon twisters, face painters and stilt walkers; visits with Cleveland’s own superhero and friends; and live disc jockey and giveaways.
Festivities continue on Public Square with a birthday countdown celebration at 7 p.m., live music, carnival rides and attractions, and carnival food available for purchase.