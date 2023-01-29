Tower City Center announced Jan. 17 the addition of four more tenants to the center at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland.
The stores include Kouture Kreationz, Media Luna Bakery, The Lash Bag and The Blush Gallery.
Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies, located on Level 1 of Tower Court. It will also offer grab-and-go sweet treats, bulk orders and customizable confections.
Media Luna Bakery, by Gerson Velasquez, will offer a range of dining options at The Eatery at Tower City when it opens this winter. Serving breakfast and lunch, the menu will feature empanadas, arepas, omelets and breakfast options, as well as vegan options, salads and desserts.
The Lash Bag is an eyelash extension boutique that also offers apparel and skincare. Appointments can be made by visiting bit.ly/3HbNZDy.
The Blush Gallery, by professional makeup artist Brittany Garrett, will hold its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20. The business offers both beauty and photography services on Tower City’s Level 1. Customers can purchase photo shoots, makeup sessions and bridal packages, and access a beauty incubator, which features cosmetic and skincare products from local businesses.
Additionally, Darlafoxx will also hold its grand opening open house from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. The event will feature a Demetrios Bridal Trunk Show, DJ, food and drinks, local wedding vendors, a gown giveaway valued at over $500, and complimentary bridal makeup consultations provided by MFusion. To attend, RSVP at squ.re/3XDjX0L.
For more informaton, visit towercitycenter.com.