A Tractor Supply Company location will occupy the former Mustard Seed Market and Cafe site at 6025 Kruse Drive in the Uptown Solon shopping center.
Solon City Council approved a site plan and a fence visibility variance for the project during its July 10 meeting.
“We’re thrilled,” Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s a great use, it’s a big, national company, they sell a lot of different type of products.”
Mustard Seed closed in 2019 and the building has been vacant ever since. Kraus said adding Tractor Supply will bring more traffic into the center and bring customers to the other tenants as well.
“It’s been vacant for a long time, and it’s hard when you have a center that’s missing an anchor, a large tenant,” Kraus said. “So, Tractor Supply is using the whole, I think it’s around 50,000 square feet. So, it give all the other tenants the confidence that the center is full or will be filled.”
In a June 26 letter to the planning commission, Aaron Blue of Onyx Creative wrote modifications to the building would include removing the existing mezzanine, vestibule, stairs, elevators and several interior walls.
Inside there would be new vestibule, office core, restrooms, pet wash, fixture plan, paint and additional outlets and power drops to the new sales floor. The exterior work includes a new vinyl fencing at the proposed permanent sidewalk display, a proposed propane tank with vinyl fencing, new overhead door and new man door for egress.