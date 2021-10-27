Tracy Grinstead-Everly will be awarded the 2021 Advocacy in Action Award by the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland given to an individual for their outstanding involvement in social justice at the NCJW/CLE’s annual Lois Zaas Memorial Advocacy Lecture Oct. 27 on Zoom.
Grinstead-Everly of Concord Township serves as an NCJW/CLE board member and is co-founder and chair of the family and sexual violence committee. She also is involved in NCJW/CLE’s state policy advocacy committee and reproductive rights and health committee. As an organization, NCJW/CLE works to combat oppression, discrimination and bias related to gender and familial relationships, and Grinstead-Everly’s years of work in the field has made her well-positioned to help drive that focus, according to a news release.
“Tracy symbolizes NCJW/CLE’s commitment to the well-being of women, children, and families and the goal of advancing social and economic justice for all,” NCJW/CLE president Michele Kaminsky said in a news release. “She’s a true leader in every sense of the word, bringing her vast knowledge and experience to our community and empowering others to speak out and support each other.”
A member of NCJW since 2001, Grinstead-Everly has dedicated over three decades to social justice causes, with an emphasis on combating intimate partner violence. As a hot line advocate, civil attorney, domestic violence mediator and policy expert, she has supported countless survivors in their journeys toward safety and self-sufficiency, the release stated. She has done legislative and systems advocacy, developing and promoting laws and policies that expand safer options for survivors and enhance community response. She provides case consultation; expert witness testimony; legislative analysis, drafting and strategy; policy development and enhancement; and legal training, promoting models that are collaborative, sustainable, and empowerment-based. She is also an author, an public speaker and facilitator.
“I have always been passionate about social justice work, and NCJW is an agency built on advocacy and empowerment. NCJW’s mission is well aligned with my own core values and priorities for social change,” Grinstead-Everly said. “I know NCJW gets results. It feels great to be surrounded by dedicated and likeminded folks and because I know our work will ultimately result in making the world a better place.”
Grinstead-Everly graduated magna cum laude from Teikyo-Westmar University in LeMars, Iowa, in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in history, philosophy and political science. She received her Juris Doctorate from the Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., in 1995. She was co-founder and the first president of the Nebraska Women’s Bar Association, and remains active with progressive organizations dedicated to advancing the rights of oppressed and marginalized individuals and communities, increasing opportunities for dialogue, and shifting cultural norms to promote long-term equity.