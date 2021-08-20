Trail opens new connection between Woodmere, Orange

Woodmere officials, employees and residents made the half-mile walk on the village’s new portion of the Chagrin Valley Gateway Pedestrian Trail to the Orange border Aug. 20, where Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert and Orange Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy hugged.
About two dozen walkers started on Brainard Road, a short distance from Chagrin Boulevard, and headed south. With temperature near 80 degrees and the sun shining brightly, they walked the winding trail connects the villages, allowing residents of both communities to enjoy the amenities of safety the trail provides as well as connection to major shopping destinations – Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere and Pinecrest in Orange.
“You’re sweating, Ben,” Mulcahy said upon greeting her counterpart.
The trail has been in the works for years. Previously, the path was grass.
“We want to have a situation where people can walk down this trail, it’s half a mile,” Holbert said as he welcomed walkers. “When we get on the other side, for all those who are going to walk the entire distance, we’re going to be met by our friends over at Orange Village. Hopefully, that’s going to be an absolutely great moment for a lot of reasons, because as you all know, this sidewalk not only will it connect us to Orange but it connects Orange to Woodmere. So, there’s going to be some people who are going to decide they want to go up, like a gentleman did earlier today and get Starbucks coffee, and hopefully he’ll stop at the Tiffany store as well and buy a few diamond rings. ...”
Holbert praised state Sen. Kenny Yuko, D. Richmond Heights, who made a surprise appearance with his wife, Pam, and walked the trail, saying “there’s so much he did to make this happen” by advocating for the village to receive funding from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget.
“Now you see the fruits of his work and his labor,” Holbert said.
He also lauded the efforts of state Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland.
Yuko, who represents 28 cities and as Senate Minority Leader 88 counties, praised Holbert.
“I don’t know of a single mayor who has worked harder for a single project than Mayor Holbert to get this sidewalk done for the residents of not only Woodmere, but Orange and so many people,” he said. “And what it’s going to mean an opportunity for communities to connect, for businesses to succeed and many businesses today are falling by the wayside. This will give the traffic they need to succeed, keep our children safe. We can’t always have individual communities, we need to start looking at ourselves as Ohioans ... This is going to connect cities together and you can’t ask for any more than that.”
Woodmere council president Nakeshia Nickerson also offered remarks before the walk.
“I’m excited for Woodmere for this,” she said. “I’m excited for the collaboration with Orange. ... Our residents can get out to exercise and stretch their legs and just enjoy the sun. Before we couldn’t do that. It was dangerous just to get out here and enjoy our neighborhood. Now we can get out here and even talk to each other. I’m just so excited about this. I love driving down the street and seeing little kids riding their bikes. It warms my heart.”
Then it was time for Joyce Holbert, the mayor’s wife to cut the ribbon. This was an extra special day for her as she was celebrating her birthday.
In April, Woodmere council unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing Holbert to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The agreement provided the village with a $215,000 grant and the ability to utilize another $50,000 from Cuyahoga County. The county money came through a community development block grant and the combined funding provided sufficient subsidy to completely pay for the sidewalk project.
As Mulcahy waited at the border of the two villages, she told the Cleveland Jewish News, “This is very exciting to have this connection. My residents can walk to Chagrin safely and their residents can walk to Pinecrest safely.
