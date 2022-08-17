The final part of a two-part training initiative with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on how to recognize sexual trauma will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The training session is intended to show members, lay leaders, teachers and staff how to recognize the basic signs and symptoms of sexual trauma, as well as how to respond to disclosures using trauma-informed practice, the basic characteristics of perpetrator behaviors and victim characteristics from an ecological approach. Led by the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, its mission is to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, promote healing and prevention, and advocate for social change. According to its website, the center serves more than 64,000 people in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.
Rabbi Allison Vann of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami told the Cleveland Jewish News that she hopes “there is more awareness and recognition of potentially dangerous behaviors so we can continue to have a safe and sacred community.”
The first session, held July 11 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, had 25 attendees, between their staff and center employees there to facilitate, according to Fairmount Temple Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum. Attendance was required for all staff members to take current training “to the next level and make sure everyone was on the same page,” she said.
Noting the collaboration between the two temples and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Vann said she and Fairmount Temple Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk connected because of the “trauma in our larger Jewish community” to work with experts in Cleveland to ensure proper education and communication was encouraged in the Jewish community.
“We hope some of the things we don’t already know about trauma and those behaviors, and we hope to open paths of communications so when, God forbid, our members suspect something or feel unsafe, they can come to our staff members or clergy, knowing we will be present for them and take it very seriously,” Vann said. “It’s important to be here for our members.”
Muhlbaum said at the Fairmount Temple program, which is the same program as those attending Suburban Temple’s session, she felt it functioned as “a call to action.”
“In my role as a rabbi, I work with people of all ages, stages, sexual identities and gender identities, and what I walked away with was the types of people the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center works with spans across all of those identities and ages,” Muhlbaum told the CJN. “It is such a painfully common type of abuse and one thing I really walked away with was a call to action - to keep my eyes open and look out for those signs.”
Understanding people can present signs of sexual trauma differently, Muhlbaum said the sessions can help attendees understand changes in behavior with people they interact with every day, making sure they remain approachable and safe.
“I want to be worthy of people’s trust,” she said. “Because of how abuse works, that can be very complicated. As a religious organization, we want to not only be aware of what is happening in the community and be present with survivors of different circumstances. So, this felt like a great place to start in being better practiced at this kind of work.”
For those that want to RSVP for the training session on Aug. 23 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, email Charlotte Versagi at cversagi@suburbantemple.org and indicate in-person or Zoom attendance.