Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz underwent surgery June 30, according to city council president James Pasch.
Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News July 1 that he was running the city June 30 and July 1.
He said July 1 he expected to hear from the mayor “shortly” and that the power would transfer back to the mayor at that time.
When the mayor underwent anesthesia, Pasch became acting mayor, he said, according to city charter.
Pasch, who is the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, said that is his full-time job.
“On some days,” he said. “Not like full days. I’m working full time as the director of the ADL. I’m just helping the mayor if and when he needs help. … He’s speaking with the directors every day, the chiefs, and I’m in close communication with the mayor daily.”
Lynn Johnson, communications coordinator for the city, said in a statement June 24 it is not COVID-19 related and as he awaited surgery, he attended to the business of the city. He was in close contact with his administration and with Pasch, she said.
Horwitz, 67, was running the city from a hospital room, he told the CJN in a June 22 text.