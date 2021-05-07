Earl Pike, the executive director of University Settlement, broke down its underway Broadway Rising initiative and how the construction of University Settlement’s new office building will result in housing opportunities, business locations and a continuation of needed services available to the residents of Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
Pike described Broadway Rising’s current status, plans and future goals with Scott Villani, chief strategy officer of the NRP Group, and Kanika Williams, a Slavic Village resident, during a virtual Cleveland Leadership Center lunch break series event attended by more than 80 people May 5.
University Settlement, a nonprofit dedicated to providing social services to residents of Broadway Slavic Village, started construction on a $20 million, mixed-use building project boasting affordable housing and business space at the site of the former St. Michael Hospital at 5115 Broadway Avenue in Slavic Village. The NRP Group, a national developer of affordable housing headquartered in downtown Cleveland, signed on to the project and broke ground on the building in September 2020.
The project began when three years ago, Pike said he and the University Settlement team looked at their long-overgrown and dilapidated building and decided they could create a new space just as impactful for the people the organization helps.
“We took a serious step back and said, ‘If all we do is create this beautiful project, but we don’t think about the surrounding community, then essentially what we’re doing is creating a gated community within a low-resource neighborhood,’” said Pike, a Cleveland Heights resident and a Cleveland Jewish News 2020 Difference Maker. “The project had to be outward facing as much as inward facing.”
The initiative will also abate lead and asthma triggers from all 250 homes in the direct vicinity of the project, emphasize racial equity, increase engagement with the community with the Mixed-Income Strategic Alliance at Case Western Reserve University, establish the first market-based pantry in the new building and house Cuyahoga Community College’s newest access center with a full computer lab and year-round college classes, Pike said.
University Settlement will own and manage the 20,000 square-foot ground floor of the building, and the NRP Group will own and manage the above three floors of one- to three-bedroom apartments and two rows of three bedroom townhomes directly behind the building.
University Settlement’s part of the $20 million project is $5.4 million, and it has already raised $4 million. Pike said the goal is to complete the building by the end of 2022.
“Having an opportunity to invest using the apartment homes as a catalyst and University Settlement is really something we believe goes outward from us into the community,” Villani said. “... We stay with our communities as managers for the entirety. We’re managing communities for 15, 20 years today and continuing to evolve in those neighborhoods.”
Voicing the thoughts and needs of the Slavic Village residents was Williams, a five-year village resident and single mother of four boys. Williams said she wants the new building to be a space where services vital to the community – like financial assistance, education, safety and food – are made clear to the people who need them most.
“I hear a lot of people say, ‘It’s just going to be new gentrification; they’re going to be running us out of the neighborhood,’” Williams said. “We can solve this problem by instead of thinking you’re getting run out of this neighborhood, why don’t you come to this building and receive the resources?”
Williams attributed unsure or negative views of the project to residents being afraid to seek the resources available to them by University Settlement. Or, she said they may believe they have to be plagued by major issues to be able to ask for help.
“There’s so much that University Settlement is trying to do to reach out to the community,” Williams said. “It is like pulling teeth, but I think that with just a little more perseverance and patience, I think they’re going to come around.”
Pike said there is conversation happening regarding a possible phase two of the initiative, which could cost another $30 million. It’s Pike and Villani’s goal that additional business comes to the new building and to the village, as they both have optimistic views for Slavic Village’s future.
“The No. 1 metric for the (success of) the new building will be watching community people step across the threshold for the first time and see a new narrative for their future based on their space,” Pike said. “It’s not just about building a new building, it’s about beginning to rewrite the story of North Broadway.”