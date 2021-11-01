Translator Phillip Boehm will discuss Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz’s novel, “The Passenger,” which follows a Jewish businessman who was forced to flee Germany in the aftermath of Kristallnacht online at the Cleveland Jewish Book Festival at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Sponsored by Kol Israel Foundation, the presentation coincides with the anniversary of Kristallnacht, which took place Nov. 9, 1938.
The program will be moderated by Marcy Rosenthal, a Kol Israel board member whose father, Harry Abraham (also a Kol Israel board member), lived through Kristallnacht.
For a festival schedule, event registration and book information, visit bit.ly/3vVWX0l.