Tremont will host Walkabout Tremont July 14 and Taste of Tremont July 16.
Walkabout Tremont will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. July 14 and carry on the 4th of July celebration with all-American food and drink specials, art on display, 40-plus pop-up vendors along Professor Avenue and entertainment. For more information, visit walkabouttremont.com.
Taste of Tremont will be held from noon to 8 p.m. July 16 as 30 vendors line up on Professor Avenue showcasing restaurants, retail and artists. For more information, visit tasteoftremont.com.