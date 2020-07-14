Cuyahoga Community College will host enrollment events at five sites this summer to help students register for classes and apply for financial aid.
The Super Saturday events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 25, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. The sessions will allow students to meet with academic counselors and visit enrollment and financial aid offices to solidify a class schedule for fall semester. Fall classes begin Aug. 24.
Participating locations include: Brunswick University Center, 3605 Center Road in Brunswick; Eastern campus, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills; Metropolitan campus, 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland; Western campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma; and Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road in Westlake.
For more information, or to register for an event, visit tri-c.edu/supersaturday or call 216-987-6000.