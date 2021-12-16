Cuyahoga Community College celebrated the academic achievement of more than 1,100 petitioning graduates during its fall commencement ceremony. Dec.16 at Cleveland State University’s Bert L. and iris S. Wolstein Center.
Tri-C conferred nearly 1,300 associate degrees and certificates of completion.
This is the second consecutive in-person ceremony for the Tri-C since COVID-19. All 2020 graduation ceremonies were held virtually due to the pandemic. This ceremony marked the first time in two years that Tri-C commencement will take place at the Wolstein Center.