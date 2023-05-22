The Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s largest campaign in the college’s history, the Skills to Succeed Campaign, surpassed its $50 million goal, according to an April 17 news release.
The campaign gives Northeast Ohioans the opportunity to gain skills, fill emerging jobs in the region and advance their careers with life-sustaining wages, the release stated.
“As work has changed, our systems have not kept pace – leaving neighborhoods and families behind,” Tri-C President Michael Baston said in the release. “Through the Skills to Succeed Campaign, we have partnered with our community to create a future where everyone, regardless of where they live, is trained for a job where they can earn what they need to care for their family. We are honored by the response from our community, which has helped us achieve this historic impact. We know that when more people have opportunities to climb the ladder of success, the entire region benefits.”
Through investments from Char and Chuck Fowler, Medical Mutual and Ann and Lou Frangos, the campaign has led to three new food pantries on Tri-C’s Metropolitan, Western and Westshore campuses.
Gifts from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the Cleveland Foundation and the PND Foundation have significantly advanced community access to Tri-C through youth programs encompassing the humanities, arts and advanced technology training, the release said.
KeyBank invested a historic $2 million grant to grow innovative, accessible workforce training at Tri-C to address employment and earnings gaps in Cleveland. Grants from the state of Ohio, the federal government and other public investment amplified support Tri-C has been able to offer students, especially those with the greatest challenges, the release stated.
The campaign was co-chaired by Ann Frangos, Chris Gorman, Lou Joseph and Bill Lacey, with honorary advisors Rick Chiricosta, Carole Hoover, John Skory, Vanessa Whiting and President Emeritus Alex Johnson; and campaign cabinet members Margot Copeland, Aaron Grossman, Andrea Hogben, Howard Lewis and Bob Smith.
The campaign and its success were announced April 14 at the Baston Bash in honor of Tri-C’s newly inaugurated president.
“While we are thrilled to have reached our $50 million goal, we know there is still work to be done to ensure that every student is prepared for the jobs of the future,” Megan O’Bryan, president of the Tri-C Foundation and vice president of Resource Development, said in the release. “Tri-C continues to see a need for scholarships, cutting-edge technology in high-demand fields and holistic student support systems to promote equity in our community. Thanks to our generous supporters, Tri-C remains an environment where all students prosper.”
The campaign impacts the lives of students and the future of the community with 90% of the funds being put to immediate use and the remainder going toward long-term strategies, the release stated.