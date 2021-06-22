Cuyahoga Community College held its spring commencement in two in-person ceremonies June 12 at Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium in Parma. Nearly 2,200 students graduated in the two ceremonies. A virtual recognition ceremony also was held.
The graduating class included more than 200 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members, eight Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Scholars, 68 students from the College Credit Plus program and 21 members of the first Tri-C Say Yes Scholars program cohort. Tri-C also awarded honorary degrees to Beth E. Mooney, former chairman and CEO of KeyCorp, and Timothy L. Tramble Sr., former president and CEO of the Saint Luke’s Foundation.
Julie Marie Wetzel of Westfield Township was the student speaker.
“This year’s class is a testament to the spirit of perseverance that exists at Tri-C,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in a news release. “Through all of the challenges they’ve faced in the past year, our graduates never lost sight of their goals and dreams, and we are proud to finally be able to recognize them in person once again.”
The 2021 spring commencement ceremony was the first to be held in person since 2019 as both 2020 ceremonies were held virtually due to COVID-19.