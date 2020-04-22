The 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland, scheduled for June 25-27 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Too many unknowns regarding the spread of the virus, and when it may subside enough for the state to lift restrictions on large-group activities, forced the decision, according to a news release on April 22.
Planning is underway to present a virtual concert featuring local musicians.
Details for the virtual concert will be announced at a later date.
“We see this as an opportunity to showcase Cleveland’s best while giving jazz fans everywhere a special treat,” said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest, in the release “You can’t beat the experience of live music in crowded concert halls and clubs, but this is another way to sustain musicians and feed the souls of our audience.”
Refunds will be offered for those who purchased advance festival passes. Individual tickets had not gone on sale
For more information, visit tri-cjazzfest.com.