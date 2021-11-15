Cuyahoga Community College will hold a free workforce hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18.
The event will be held at Transportation Innovation Center at 24881 Rockwell Drive in Euclid.
On-site interviews will be held with the following employers/recruiters:
- Advanced Controls Inc.
- Airgas, an Air Liquide company
- BridgePort Group
- Cast Nylons Limited
- Cement Masons 404 JATC
- City of Cleveland Public Safety
- Construction Employers Association & Cleveland Builds
- Cuyahoga Community College Advanced Technology Academy
- Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services
- Euclid Heat Treating
- Fastenal
- Ferrotherm Corporation
- Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland
- HGR Industrial Surplus
- Hose Master
- Ironworkers Local#17 JATC
- Jergens
- Legacy
- Miceli Dairy Products Company
- Nestle Professional
- NORCODA
- nVent
- Ohio Carbon Blank
- PCC Airfoils
- Presrite Corporation
- Rockwell Automation
- Ross Environmental Services
- Rust Belt Recruiting
- Sandridge Food Corp
- The Lincoln Electric Company
- There and Back Transport LLC
- Towards Employment / Achieve Staffing
- Vector Technical
- Werner enterprises
- Youth Opportunities Unlimited
For more information, email myjob@tri-c.edu or myjob@tri-c.edu, or call 216-987-4107.