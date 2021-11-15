Stock job resume
Cuyahoga Community College will hold a free workforce hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18.

The event will be held at Transportation Innovation Center at 24881 Rockwell Drive in Euclid.

On-site interviews will be held with the following employers/recruiters:

  • Advanced Controls Inc.
  • Airgas, an Air Liquide company
  • BridgePort Group
  • Cast Nylons Limited
  • Cement Masons 404 JATC
  • City of Cleveland Public Safety
  • Construction Employers Association & Cleveland Builds
  • Cuyahoga Community College Advanced Technology Academy
  • Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services
  • Euclid Heat Treating
  • Fastenal
  • Ferrotherm Corporation
  • Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland
  • HGR Industrial Surplus
  • Hose Master
  • Ironworkers Local#17 JATC
  • Jergens
  • Legacy
  • Miceli Dairy Products Company
  • Nestle Professional
  • NORCODA
  • nVent
  • Ohio Carbon Blank
  • PCC Airfoils
  • Presrite Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Ross Environmental Services
  • Rust Belt Recruiting
  • Sandridge Food Corp
  • The Lincoln Electric Company
  • There and Back Transport LLC
  • Towards Employment / Achieve Staffing
  • Vector Technical
  • Werner enterprises
  • Youth Opportunities Unlimited

For more information, email myjob@tri-c.edu or myjob@tri-c.edu, or call 216-987-4107.

