Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May spoke about the complexities and rewards of leadership as the keynote speaker for Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s 2021 Presidential Scholarship Luncheon May 13.
The luncheon, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised funds to aid Tri-C students struggling with financial challenges achieve their academic goals in higher education. This year’s amassed funds will benefit students studying to become first responders.
Since the luncheon’s creation in 1992, it has raised almost $22 million in scholarships for Tri-C students.
“Lives change from these scholarships and the generosity of foundation donors,” Louis G. Joseph, chairperson of the Tri-C Foundation, said in a news release. “Now more than ever, given the impact of COVID-19, we need to provide opportunities to achieve. This is an investment in our community’s future.”
May, who served as the nation’s second-ever female prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 2016 to 2019, also talked about the modern day intersection of politics, technology and business in a discussion moderated by Pat Pastore, PNC regional president of Cleveland and a Tri-C Foundation board director.
Past diplomats who have headlined the luncheon include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
The Cleveland Jewish News was a media partner for the event.