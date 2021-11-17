Cuyahoga Community College was recently named a member of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence Top 150 list for the second consecutive time. The biennial award recognizes high achievement and performance amongst American community colleges. Tri-C last received the distinction in 2019.
Tri-C was the only Ohio school named to the list for 2021.
“The Aspen Prize Top 150 is among the highest honors any community college can receive,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson sxaid in a release. “The fact that we have now been able to garner this honor twice in a row shows how consistently high our performance is as an institution and how committed everyone at Tri-C is to maintaining those standards.”
The distinction makes Tri-C eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The winner of the prize will be named in spring 2023.
Selection for the Aspen Prize Top 150 was based on student outcomes that include learning, completion rates, employment rates, earnings, and equity. The Aspen Institute reviewed data from a pool of more than 1,000 public two-year colleges, according to a news release.
The 2021 Aspen Prize Top 150 includes institutions in 34 states.
To see the full list of 2021 Aspen Prize recipients, visit bit.ly/3wJjKgt.