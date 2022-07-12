Cuyahoga Community College renamed a recently renovated building on the College’s Metro campus in honor of outgoing president Alex Johnson, according to a news release.
The Alex B. Johnson Campus Center houses the campus bookstore; classroom and event space used by numerous programs; The Pantry, which provides food and essentials to underserved students; and the campus food court. The building received LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in recognition of its sustainability and energy efficiency, stated the release.
Johnson was also granted the title of president emeritus, a title reserved for retiring presidents who have provided significant service that benefits Tri-C students and advances the institutional mission. Since becoming president in 2013, Johnson has helped Tri-C raise $243 million in philanthropic support and government grants; increased student scholarships from $1.5 million and 2,100 awards in 2014-15 to $4.7 million and 3,500 awards in 2021-22; and increased its graduation rate from 4% to 24%, the release stated.
Johnson’s successor, Michael A. Baston, was sworn in on June 30 and began his five-year tenure on July 1.
Baston is an experienced instructor and administrator who has championed many initiatives and served on numerous boards and organizations in a decade-long career in higher education, according to the news release.