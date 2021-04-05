Cuyahoga Community College plans to honor its spring 2021 graduates on June 9 with an in-person ceremony at Byers Field at Robert. M. Boulton Stadium, 7900 Day Drive in Parma.
The outdoor celebration will be the college’s first in-person commencement since December 2019 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two ceremonies will take place, both limited to 300 petitioning graduates. Four guests can accompany each graduate.
The stadium, which seats 12,000, allows for safe gathering and physical distancing. A virtual commencement option will also be available at 7 p.m. June 9, similar to the commencements held in spring and fall 2020.
“Everyone’s health and safety remain a top priority for Tri-C as we plan for the exciting return of an in-person graduation,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in an announcement video. “I look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, June 9.”
Details regarding spring commencement, including ceremony times besides the virtual option, will be emailed to students.
Information will also be posted at tri-c.edu/commencement.