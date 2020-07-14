Encore 55+ Learning at Cuyahoga Community College, a program designed to enrich the minds and lives of those aged 55 and older, is opening a new session of online courses.
Encore will feature a different set of four-week virtual courses each month beginning Aug. 4, through November.
The 50-minute classes will meet once a week on either Tuesdays or Fridays, with start times offered at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Courses will cover a variety of subjects, including finance, fitness, history, literature, music, philosophy, science and more.
Instructors will teach the classes via Webex, an online meeting platform. Assistance is available for those unfamiliar with Webex, and the Encore team is offering test sessions on using the app.
Enrollment cost for the program is $18 per four-week course.
Tri-C’s Neighborhood Scholars 55+ adult education program will also return this fall in a primarily virtual format. The schedule includes online classes from the Cleveland Museum of Art and Cleveland History Center, as well as “Coffee With a Curator” sessions.
In-person tours of four historic Cleveland churches are planned for September and October.
Most Neighborhood Scholars classes are one-day opportunities, with fees ranging from $10 to $20. The six-week Cleveland Museum of Art series will cost $79.
Enrollment for both programs is open. Visit tri-c.edu/encore for full lists of courses with dates and times. Potential students can also call 216-987-2274 for information.